Robert Di Niro made an appearance on The View last week where he claimed that Trump supporters “should be afraid of what’s going to happen later.”

“Is anyone going to be able to convince [Trump] to concede,” Di Niro was asked, “and why are so many Republicans still kissing ‘the ring’ among other things?”

“I’m — I don’t know what logic to use except they’re just afraid because — but they should be afraid of what’s going to happen later when he’s not around, and they are going to try to crawl back, the ones that would have the gall to try to crawl back,” De Niro replied. “It’s going to be — it’s going to be interesting to see.”

Di Niro’s comments come as Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 election, alleging ballot fraud turned the election in his opponent’s, former Vice President Joe Biden, favour.

Since the election, a number of people including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have suggested that lists should be made of Trump officials and supporters to prevent them from achieving future success.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

One website, the Trump Accountability Project, was taken down after outrage erupted from people across the political spectrum. The organization itself cited Biden’s calls for unity as their reason for taking down the project, stating “[in] the spirit of the President-elect’s call to build a more united country, this project will no longer be active.”



