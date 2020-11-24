https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/527378-rubio-signals-opposition-to-biden-cabinet-picks

Sen. Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioDemocrats brush off calls for Biden to play hardball on Cabinet picks GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results GOP lawmaker patience runs thin with Trump tactics MORE (R-Fla.) on Tuesday sharply criticized a number of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE‘s intended Cabinet nominees, calling them “caretakers of America’s decline” and suggesting he might vote against their confirmation next year.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, the Florida Republican suggested that the president-elect’s nominees “went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline.”

“I support American greatness,” the senator continued, adding: “And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China.”

Rubio’s remarks come a day after Biden announced that he would nominate his longtime aide Antony Blinken to lead the State Department while former assistant Secretary of State Linda Thomas-Greenfield would be his pick to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Both roles require Senate confirmation.

The Florida senator, who is one of a handful of GOP senators to acknowledge Biden as the victor of the 2020 election, previously ran against President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Trump’s remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit MORE in the 2016 GOP primary and is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Rubio attacked the Ivy League credentials of Biden’s picks as he has positioned himself in recent weeks as a proponent of the GOP’s shift towards targeting working-class voters. Earlier this month said that the future of his party was “based on a multiethnic, multiracial, working-class coalition” of supporters.

“If the takeaway from all of them is now is the time to go back to sort of the traditional party of unfettered free trade, I think we’re gonna lose the [Trump] base as quickly as we got it. … We can’t just go back to being that,” the senator added in an interview with Axios.

