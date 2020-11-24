https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-democrats-georgia-senate/2020/11/24/id/998546

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned against a Democrat-controlled Congress, saying it would lead to “a nightmare for conservatism.”

His remarks came during a Monday interview on the Fox News show “Hannity.”

While the House is still controlled by the Democrats, two runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5 will decide if Republicans can hang on to the Senate.

“If we lose these two Senate seats in Georgia, [Nancy] Pelosi will run the House, [Chuck] Schumer will run the Senate and if the president falls short and [Joe] Biden gets to be president, you’re going to have Pelosi, Schumer, and Biden. That’s a trifecta from hell,” Graham said.

“It’s a nightmare for conservatism. It’s the end of checks and balances. It would fundamentally change the country as we know it. The fate of the Republic really lies in the hands of our friends in Georgia … I’m worried as we speak tonight.

“I just don’t believe the people in Georgia are going to allow this country to be turned into a socialist nation. That’s really what’s on the ballot for these Senate seats.

“A lot is at stake. We’ve got a good message. We’ve got two great candidates,” the senator concluded.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has also said Georgia voters need to return Georgia Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to the Senate to push back against Democrats.

Her comments came Thursday in a column for Fox News. Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in one runoff, while Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff in the other contest.

