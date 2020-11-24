https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/seventeen-percent-biden-voters-said-wouldnt-voted-knew-media-censored-scandals/

A whopping 17 percent of Joe Biden’s voters said that they would not have voted for him if they were aware of various scandals that were hidden by the mainstream media.

The study, conducted by The Polling Company on behalf of the Media Research Center, polled 1,750 Biden voters in seven swing states, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), six of which (all but North Carolina) were called for Biden.

“One of every six Biden voters we surveyed (17%) said they would have abandoned the Democratic candidate had they known the facts about one or more of these news stories. A shift of this magnitude would have changed the outcome in all six of the swing states won by Joe Biden, and Donald Trump would have comfortably won a second term as president,” MRC reports.

The survey found that more than one-third of Biden voters (35.4%) were unaware of the serious allegations brought against the Democratic nominee by Tara Reade, a former staffer who said Biden sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. They found that 8.9% of his voters would not have voted for him had they known about the allegations.

“If they had known about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations, 8.9% told us they would have changed their vote — either switching to Trump or a 3rd party candidate, not voting for any presidential candidate, or not voting at all. By itself, this would have flipped all six of the swing states won by Biden (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin), giving the President a win with 311 electoral college votes,” MRC reports.

Additionally, 45.1 percent said that they were not aware of the scandals surrounding Hunter Biden. “According to our poll, full awareness of the Hunter Biden scandal would have led 9.4% of Biden voters to abandon the Democratic candidate, flipping all six of the swing states he won to Trump, giving the President 311 electoral votes.”

The media did not just hide Biden’s scandals, they also hid Trump’s successes.

A massive 39.4% of Biden voters were unaware of a record 11,161,000 jobs that were recently created. This would have changed the votes of 5.4% of the respondents.

“We saw the same effect when it came to foreign policy. The President and his team made history by brokering peace agreements with Israel and several of her Arab neighbors — one reason Trump received three nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yet 43.5% of Biden voters had no idea about these historic agreements. The information would have led five percent of overall Biden voters to change their vote, putting Trump in front in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, for a total of 295 electoral votes.”

If the people are not given proper information, how can they make an informed decision as a public?

