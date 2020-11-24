https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/several-employees-cried-when-they-learned-their-company-would-be-publishing-jordan-petersons-new-book/

If you aren’t familiar with University of Toronto psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, the Los Angeles Times actually did a pretty balanced piece on him, reporting that “… one of Peterson’s central themes is that men in the modern Western world are in crisis” and “Peterson sees a feminist assault on masculinity as a major culprit.” He also got into a Twitter fight with Boy George by calling it exploitation when HuffPost did a feature on a 10-year-old drag queen: “If you don’t see that this child is being exploited then ideology has possessed you to the core,” he tweeted.

Now we’re learning from Glenn Greenwald that several employees cried at a meeting when they learned their company would be publishing Peterson’s new book.

Several employees of Penguin Random House Canada cried when they learned that the publishing house would be publishing Jordan Peterson’s new book. https://t.co/av54zRQRFn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 24, 2020

Here’s the exclusive from VICE:

exclusive: Penguin Random House Canada staff say the publishing giant ambushed them with news of Jordan Peterson’s new book. Staff confronted management at a tearful town hall Monday; many want it cancelled: https://t.co/6cQcnhSJSl — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) November 24, 2020

several employees who spoke to me say the publisher was secretive about the release of Peterson’s new book, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life. They found out yesterday and a town hall followed hours later, during which they say mgmt spoke about the need to air diverse views — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) November 24, 2020

several employees cried at the meeting discussing how Peterson’s views have negatively impacted their lives. One told me: “He is an icon of hate speech and transphobia and the fact that he’s an icon of white supremacy… I’m not proud to work for a company that publishes him.” — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) November 24, 2020

they said publisher Anne Collins talked about how Peterson has “helped millions of people who are on the fringes of society who would otherwise be radicalized by alt-right groups” and tried to make the publication of the new book seem positive — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) November 24, 2020

Penguin Random House Canada did not answer any of my questions, including whether they’d consider donating any profits to LGBT groups, which several employees suggested. Here’s their statement: pic.twitter.com/Rn1twHtkyq — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) November 24, 2020

Donate the profits from Peterson’s book to LGBT groups? Why?

They cried? LOL. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 24, 2020

Those employees need to find some other line line of work. — Tardigrade Bio Diversity Advocate (@ManofillRepute) November 24, 2020

Did management tell them to clean their rooms? — Sh’artagnan (@theoryhoe) November 24, 2020

How do these people actually function day to day?? — All other isms feed on Capitalism. (@DerekBoberic) November 24, 2020

Tearfully it would seem. — Mark Ambler (@VeteranGamerUK) November 24, 2020

Grown adults crying in professional work meetings over books they don’t have to read. When did things get this pathetic? — Jon McG (@notmynational) November 24, 2020

Did somebody get them a tissue? — James Pappas (@JamesPa67678465) November 24, 2020

Jordan Peterson is brilliant. Learn to separate your feelings from logic. 🇺🇸 — Whopper (@Whopper68264929) November 24, 2020

The woke are weak — J. King ❌ (@paramaximus) November 24, 2020

wow talk about fragility — Jack Therapist-Elect (@JackTherapist2) November 24, 2020

How embarrassing — Hoochie Mama (@hoochie___mama) November 24, 2020

I don’t know if the word pathetic is a strong enough word to describe these emotionally damaged half wits. — Johnny Wright(Slight Return)❌👉👌 (@JimmyCa88013858) November 24, 2020

i hate the word snowflake but it has to apply here. people crying over a book publisher not censoring a book. wow. — Chase Daweson (@ChaseeDawesonTO) November 24, 2020

Jordan Peterson welcomed the debate with anyone who wants to have it. The problem is, the side that cries and says no fair can’t debate on substance. — EWTexas (@ew_dallas) November 24, 2020

“icon of white supremacy”… ???

LOL. No one said that. I think this vice “reporter” has an active imagination. Take your BS and shove it. — Teslemming Cliff (@LeftyClownShow) November 24, 2020

Honest question: how do you by any means justify the statement, accusation in fact that J. Peterson is “an icon of white supremacy”?!

Icons of white supremacy are Adolf Hitler, Reinhard Heydrich or Lincoln Rockwell. How is Peterson such an “icon”?! — Nox887 🌺🍀🕊️🧢⚽🏈 (@nox887) November 24, 2020

You mean an icon of logic? I understand logic and reason have no space in their irrational overly emotional world based entirely in feelings. — EWTexas (@ew_dallas) November 24, 2020

That’s because the same said employees have never actually listened to a word he’s said or written. They are deeply stupid and bigoted people. The fact that they cried shows that they never graduated from kindergarten. — Classically Liberal (@suchan104) November 24, 2020

Do they hire child labor at Penguin or just target for complete immature snowflakes during the interview process? — Jack Lewis (@JackCSLewis) November 24, 2020

These people need psychological care — Sansad Snubbe (@SansadSnubbe) November 24, 2020

Good. Those fragile little hothouse flowers need some difficulty in their lives. Crybullies must not be appeased. — Mike Dewine is a tyrant (@akonsen2) November 24, 2020

