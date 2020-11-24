https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/several-employees-cried-when-they-learned-their-company-would-be-publishing-jordan-petersons-new-book/

If you aren’t familiar with University of Toronto psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson, the Los Angeles Times actually did a pretty balanced piece on him, reporting that “… one of Peterson’s central themes is that men in the modern Western world are in crisis” and “Peterson sees a feminist assault on masculinity as a major culprit.” He also got into a Twitter fight with Boy George by calling it exploitation when HuffPost did a feature on a 10-year-old drag queen: “If you don’t see that this child is being exploited then ideology has possessed you to the core,” he tweeted.

Now we’re learning from Glenn Greenwald that several employees cried at a meeting when they learned their company would be publishing Peterson’s new book.

Here’s the exclusive from VICE:

Donate the profits from Peterson’s book to LGBT groups? Why?

