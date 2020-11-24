https://www.foxnews.com/politics/stacey-abrams-says-750k-georgians-have-requested-ballots-for-runoff

Stacey Abrams, the influential Georgia Democrat, took to Twitter on Monday to report that more than 750,000 Georgians have requested their ballots for the state’s January 5 runoff election that could determine who controls the U.S. Senate.

Abrams linked her tweet to Georgia’s online Absentee Ballot Request form and urged voters to, “Let’s get it done…again,” an apparent reference to Joe Biden’s victory in the Peach State. (President Trump’s legal team has challenged the results in the state and another recount is expected to begin sometime Tuesday.)

Officials from Georgia said that as of Monday morning there have been 762,000 requests for these ballots, which is three times the number requested for the 2018 election.

The state’s election board voted to extend the use of the 24/7 monitored drop boxes for use through the runoffs.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue, another Republican, is facing Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report

