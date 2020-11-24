https://disrn.com/news/star-contestant-ken-jennings-will-host-jeopardy-for-its-first-new-episodes-after-death-of-alex-trebek/

Last Updated Nov 24th, 2020 at 11:26 am

In a tribute to the late Alex Trebek, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” has announced that the show will continue recording and airing new episodes beginning on Monday, November 30.

The first of a series of interim hosts will be Ken Jennings, perhaps the most recognizable contestant in the game show’s history. Jennings, whose 74-game winning streak netted him an all-time record for winnings on the show, recently won the “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” tournament.

“We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues,” executive producer Mike Richards said. “By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.”

Though Jennings has long been mentioned as a potential permanent host, no such decision has been made. Others like Anderson Cooper and George Stephanopoulos have also been rumored to have interest in the job.

“Jeopardy!” will air Trebek’s best episodes to finish out 2020, with the last few shows Trebek filmed before his death running the week of January 4, 2021. Jennings and the other co-hosts will follow, starting their run on January 11.

➡️ Read more: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passes away at 80

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

