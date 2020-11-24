https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/lockdown

Steven first reviews how political polls faired in predicting the 2020 election. He then turns to the Democrats’ renewed calls for lockdowns and their focus on preventing family gatherings this Thanksgiving.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

