By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

A New York City synagogue that reportedly held a large, maskless wedding that defied Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent coronavirus orders will be fined $15,000.

Yetev Lev temple, which has a capacity of 7,000, held thousands of people, including many who sang and danced on Nov. 8, according to the New York Post. Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the penalty Monday.

“There appeared to be a real effort to conceal it,” de Blasio said, according to a transcript. “Which is absolutely unacceptable. There’s going to be a summons for $15,000 immediately for that site. And there could be additional consequences quite soon as well. That’s just not acceptable.”

Satmar Jews Secretly Hold Massive Wedding With 7000 Guests , Cuomo is Outraged https://t.co/mobwFRqYBP#AndrewCuomo#ReligiousFreedom #coronavirus — Larry Elder (@larryelder) November 23, 2020

Cuomo’s recent coronavirus order limits the capacity of indoor public gatherings, mandates the use of face masks and requires six-foot distances between the public, according to a state webpage.

New York City’s coronavirus cases are increasing with nearly 8,000 positive tests reported in the last seven days, NYC Health data revealed. The boroughs have also experienced an uptick in hospitalizations, but deaths in the city are decreasing, according to the webpage.

