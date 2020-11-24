https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tebow-baseball-mets-2021/2020/11/24/id/998661

Two-time national college football champion quarterback and former NFL veteran Tim Tebow will return to the New York Mets organization next season, continuing his quest to reach the team’s Major League Baseball roster, the New York Post reported.

The revelation comes after club President Sandy Alderson encouraged the 33-year-old Tebow to come back and not let the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the spring and subsequent cancellation of the minor league baseball season end the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner’s four-year climb through the ranks of professional baseball.

“He’s anxious to come back,” Alderson told the Post. “And I told Tim, ‘Look, why would you want to end your quest based on a COVID-related reason? You didn’t get a chance to perform this year.’ He was hurt a little bit the previous year. So I think Tim is committed to coming back. And I think we’re committed to giving him an opportunity to do that and we’ll see where it goes.”

After a college football career in which Tebow won the BCS national title with the University of Florida Gators in 2007 and 2009, and then a three-season career in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, he signed a minor league baseball contract with the Mets in the fall of 2016. Tebow had last played baseball regularly in 2005 when he was a junior in high school.

He had climbed to the Triple A, or highest, level of the minor leagues in 2019, when he missed much of the season due to a hand injury.

Earlier this month, Tebow said he still was eager and willing to return.

“It’s not something that I want to do forever … because there’s a lot of other things that are in my heart that I want to pursue,” he told MLB.com. “But it is something that is still in my heart today.”

If Tebow were to reach the major leagues, he would be only the eighth person to play in both MLB and the NFL the last half century and the first since Drew Henson, who played third base for the New York Yankees in 2002-2003 and quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions in 2004 and 2008.

