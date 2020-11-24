https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ted-cruz-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-senate-recess/2020/11/24/id/998534

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., sparred on Twitter over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., allowing the Senate to recess without reaching a deal for coronavirus relief.

“People across the country are going hungry, COVID is set to explode, and Mitch McConnell dismissed the Senate last week,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Sunday. “I don’t know how these people can sleep at night. I really don’t.”

Cruz responded: “Why is your party filibustering $500 billion in COVID relief? And Joe Biden is cheering them on. Thinking that blocking relief somehow helps Dems win Georgia.”

To which AOC replied: “The House doesn’t have filibusters, @tedcruz. We also passed several COVID relief packages to the Senate that not only include >$500 billion, but also prioritize helping real people as opposed to Wall St bailouts the GOP tries to pass off as ‘relief.’ Nice try though.”

The congresswoman added: “I hope someone else runs Cruz’s Twitter account because it’d be pretty embarrassing if a US Senator didn’t know this. Almost as embarrassing as when Sen. @JohnCornyn didn’t appear to know that Puerto Ricans don’t get to vote in the Presidential” election.

Cruz then said: “.@AOC seems not to know there are Democrats in the Senate. Or that Joe Biden (also a Dem) is publicly calling on Senate Dems to continue filibustering COVID relief because he thinks it will help them win Georgia.”

