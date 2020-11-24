https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/election-attacks-voting-system-really-need-stop-right-time-dirty-paul-ryan-hits-trump-virtual-eu-conference/

Former anti-Trump Speaker Paul Ryan spoke on Tuesday at Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference.

During his talk Ryan slammed the Trump team, saying: “The attacks on our voting system really need to stop.”

JS Online reported:

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that it’s time to move on to “an orderly transfer of power” to President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Ryan’s comments were made Tuesday during Bank of America’s virtual European Credit Conference and reported by POLITICO.

“So, the election is over,” Ryan said. “The outcome is certain, and I really think the orderly transfer of power — that is one of the most uniquely fundamental American components of our political system.”

Ryan, the Republican from Janesville who represented the 1st Congressional District for 20 years, noted the important move Monday by the General Services Administration to formally begin the transition.

“I think maybe even more important is that these legal challenges to the outcome and the attacks on our voting system really need to stop, in my opinion,” Ryan said. “The outcome will not be changed, and it will only serve to undermine our faith in our system of government, our faith in our democracy.”