By Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn

On Nov. 19, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, held a full committee hearing, Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution. The leftist press has totally ignored the hearing and the main messages delivered by senators and distinguished doctors who testified.

Here are the most critically important things revealed at the hearing.

First, there were three of the most acclaimed doctors who have been advocating early home treatment based on using low-cost, safe generic drugs, principally hydroxychloroquine. The three were Peter McCullough, Harvey Risch and George Fareed. They spoke authoritatively on the success of HCQ cocktails in keeping COVID patients out of hospital and saving lives. They, like I have done in a number of articles, cited specific studies and clinical positive results. Also emphasized by them and Sen. Johnson is that the federal government has done nothing to promote early home treatment and, even worse, has done things to block what has been proven to work.

The reason for the malpractice by the government is the stubborn position of power behind federal agencies; that is the infamous Dr. Anthony Fauci. Who says he believes in science, but refuses to accept the incredible amount of clinical findings proving the benefits of various home treatment protocols?

The rising numbers of COVID hospitalizations and deaths could be greatly reduced, by 70 to 80%, if there were widespread use of what is known to work if used within the first several days of people catching COVID. That means that about 190,000 American lives could have been saved already. This should be headlines in newspapers; but it is totally ignored as all the emphasis stays on masks, social distancing and lockdowns, including school closings. And now there are vaccines most people will not be able to get for many months, and that many people may be unwilling to take.

Second, the Democratic minority on the committee had a shill witness; it was Dr. Ashish Jha who spoke against pretty much everything the three experts on home treatment advocated. Johnson asked him if he had ever treated a COVID patient. The immediate answer was “no.”

Third, all the Democratic senators who spoke paid no attention to the theme of the hearing nor successful home treatments cited by the three doctors. Instead they talked about many other topics, such as vaccines and testing.

The big reveal of the hearing was that Democrats have no interest in expanding access to proven home treatments for COVID and saving lives. Right now, leftist Democrat politics are causing tens of thousands of preventable COVID deaths. All those who voted for Biden should know that Democrats are a fundamental cause of the rising numbers of COVID hospitalizations and deaths. And make no mistake about Fauci, the constantly praised favorite of the press; he has been totally aligned with leftists.

Johnson summed up the ugly reality perfectly. He said it was “unconscionable and inhuman” to do nothing to promote effective home treatments. And he said this: “We should have the right to access this without the interference of bureaucrats in the CDC, NIH and the FDA. And that is exactly what’s happened. I can’t get it. Millions of Americans can’t access it because of the disinformation, the scaremongering and the prescription log jam that has been created by bureaucrats.”

To his credit, Sean Hannity did a radio interview with Dr. McCullough and Sen. Johnson that did a great job in identifying the key points made at the hearing.

If you want to get access to one of the successful home treatments for COVID go to the great website of America’s Frontline Doctors. Also, go to the website of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons where you can find the excellent “A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment” that embraces early use of a HCQ cocktail. Don’t be stuck on stupid; protect yourself through proven home treatment for COVID by finding a doctor that knows the best home treatment protocols.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn has long worked on health issues, including being a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison; also, a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association. He has authored a number of books and hundreds of articles and has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for over 10 years. He is a member of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons.

