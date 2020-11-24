https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/time-make-oan-newsmax-rich-fox-dead-president-trump-retweets-randy-quaids-fox-news-video-clip-pure-bliss/

President Donald Trump went on a bit of a tweet storm on Tuesday morning it it was pure bliss!

President Trump retweeted this video of actor Randy Quaid lecturing the former conservative friendly FOX News.

Time to make OAN and Newsmax rich!

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

TRENDING: F-E-L-O-N-Y. — Lin Wood Drops Late-Night Bombshell: “Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton Co., GA?”

President Trump tweeted out four different Randy Quaid tweets including this warning to FOX News.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

And here is another Randy Quaid video retweeted by President Trump.

And Randy and President Trump are correct.

Trump voters are waiting for the steal to be overturned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

