President Donald Trump went on a bit of a tweet storm on Tuesday morning it it was pure bliss!
President Trump retweeted this video of actor Randy Quaid lecturing the former conservative friendly FOX News.
Time to make OAN and Newsmax rich!
TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7
— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020
President Trump tweeted out four different Randy Quaid tweets including this warning to FOX News.
Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020
And here is another Randy Quaid video retweeted by President Trump.
Trump Trumpets Reveille! 🇺🇸🎺 pic.twitter.com/jNAJXOpNoR
— Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) October 12, 2019
And Randy and President Trump are correct.
Trump voters are waiting for the steal to be overturned.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020