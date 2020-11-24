http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/JufRiJ7k0bA/todays-spinning-wheel.php

News item: Biden has ambitious plans for gun control, including bans on certain kinds of weapons, an excise tax on so-called “assault” rifles, and of course more background checks. You can read all the dreary details here if you’re a glutton.

News item:

“During my twelve-and-half years as a member of this body, I have never believed that additional gun control or federal registration of guns would reduce crime. I am convinced that a criminal who wants a firearm can get one through illegal, untraceable, unregistered sources, with or without gun control.” —Joe Biden, 1985

You can read more on Biden’s gun control history here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

