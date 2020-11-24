https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-23-georgia-kemp-california-newsom-china-covid-kickback-scheme.html
Monday, November 23, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Tags: Brian Kemp, bribery, communist China, corruption, dominion, election fraud, election theft, fraud, Georgia, kickbacks, left cult, President Trump, Raffensperger, rigged
Bypass censorship by sharing this link:
(Natural News) In July of this year, Natural News reported how California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught wiring half a billion dollars to communist China as part of a “massive face mask money laundering scheme.”
Back in April, even the mainstream media was questioning what Newsom was up to when it was revealed that he had wired half a billion dollars to an electric car company in China to supposedly purchase “N-95 masks” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). This decision was never voted on or approved by legislators, and when pressed about the details of the deal, Newsom refused to disclose them.
Keep in mind that this half a billion dollars was just the first of two installments amounting to a full billion dollars being sent China to supposedly purchase face masks for Californians – face masks that never actually arrived, by the way. As of this writing, the Chinese electric car company in question, BYD, still has the money and has yet to send over a single face mask.
Now, bombshell information is emerging that indicates Georgia Gov. Kemp may be involved in exactly the same scheme. These state officials send huge amounts of money to China under the cover of buying “covid supplies,” then China launders the money into financial kickbacks for the Governor’s family members or business entities.
This is exactly what is now being alleged by attorney Lin Wood, and it describes a shocking pattern of communist Chinese infiltration and corruption of U.S. governors. (See the full interview posted below.)
Listen at 6:17 as Lin Wood explains:
I believe that Brian Kemp is corrupt, and I think he was corrupted with Chinese money. And I don’t think he wants this election overthrown and the real results posted because then Brian Kemp is going to be facing a Trump administration Attorney General, and Brian Kemp would find himself in jail. It’s that simple. He sold himself out, now he’s trying to hide to try to get this election validated even though it’s illegal, because if it’s invalidated, Brian Kemp and a lot of other Georgia people are in trouble, including the Secretary of State.
Also, at the 17:00 mark:
I’m a defamation lawyer. I have stated publicly that Brian Kemp and Raffensperger are corrupt and they took money from the Chinese on the covid deal and on the Dominion voting deal. I bet you anything Brian Kemp won’t sue me for defamation. Because he knows if he did, he’d go into court, I’d have discovery, and I would prove that he did it, that it’s true.
Other indy media sources are also reporting that the Trump administration, via the NSA, has proof of the financial transactions that show Kemp and Raffensperger taking bribery money from communist China. Trump was waiting for Kemp and Raffensperger to complete the crime of “certifying” Georgia’s voting results before moving against them for criminal fraud and corruption.
We are now hearing that communist China ran a web of financial kickbacks and bribes to multiple governors and state officials across America, including California and Georgia, with many other states soon to follow. In every case, governors and state officials transferred huge sums of money to Chinese front companies for “covid supplies” that were either never delivered, or delivered as low-cost, low-quality items nowhere near the stated value. A portion of the extra funds was paid back to family members and specially structured business entities connected to the state officials, giving them control over the illicit funds.
We fully expect Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to soon be implicated in this same criminal corruption scheme. NY Gov. Cuomo is likely also involved
This story is developing, and more information will be emerging this week. Expect criminal indictments soon.
Hear the full interview from the John Fredericks Show here:
“Release the Kraken” t-shirts now available to help support the Brighteon platform for free speech videos
Courageous attorney Sidney Powell is now known for declaring, “Release the Kraken!” In her honor, and to help raise funds to support the Brighteon.com free speech platform that’s seeing a huge increase in usage, we have launched Release the Kraken t-shirts on the Brighteon Store.
Military, police and first responder discounts are available the Brighteon Store. Thank you for your service, and your support!
Here’s my Situation Update podcast for Nov. 23, with the latest details on election fraud, the attempted coup against America and much more:
Receive Our Free Email Newsletter
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.
Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.
The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.
Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.
Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.
In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.
In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.
With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.
Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.
Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.
In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.
Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.
Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:
Brighteon.com:
Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com
Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com
Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com
#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com
iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791
SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger
Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com
Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org
Search engine:
Webseed.com
Take Action: Support Natural News by linking to this article from your website
Permalink to this article:
Embed article link: (copy HTML code below):
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use OK, cite NaturalNews.com with clickable link.
Follow Natural News on Diaspora, AllSocial, USA.Life, Parler, MeWe, and GAB