Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, posted on Twitter Monday morning that talk of voters not going out to vote for GOP senators in Georgia’s runoff election is “nonsense.” “I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.” Georgia will have a runoff election on Jan. 5 for two U.S. Senate seats due to no candidates receiving more than 50 percent of the vote. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), got 49.7 percent from the regular election, while his opponent, Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff, received 47.9 percent. The other race is between Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock. They will advance to the runoff election for the same …

