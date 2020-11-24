https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-lawyer-in-wisconsin-seeks-to-get-his-own-vote-thrown-out_3591873.html

A Trump campaign lawyer in Wisconsin is attempting to get potentially his own vote—and thousands of others—thrown out due to the allegedly illegal way in which they were cast. Jim Troupis, a former Dane County judge and lawyer representing President Donald Trump’s campaign, said that both he and his wife voted via Wisconsin’s early, in-person absentee option. The Trump campaign has sought to deem such ballots as illegal, saying that Wisconsin elections officials illegally issued absentee ballots to in-person voters without requiring them to first fill out an application. Troupis told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that his name and his wife’s name appeared on exhibits that he sent to the Dane County Board of Canvassers on Sunday as election officials in the county were re-tabulating votes following a Trump campaign petition. Elaborating, he said the exhibits include lists of voters who voted in an allegedly illegal fashion. The Board of Canvassers rejected …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

