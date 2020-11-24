https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527347-trump-shares-randy-quaid-video-fox-is-dead-to-me

President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Trump’s remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit MORE retweeted a video in which actor Randy Quaid recites one of the president’s tweets criticizing Fox News, and says that “Fox is dead to me.”

Quaid, a staunch Trump supporter, shared a video on Nov. 12 of him staring closely into his camera as he recites the tweet. Red and green lights can be seen flashing in the background.

“TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME!” Quaid wrote.

Trump first shared the tweet the same day in which he lamented that Fox “forgot the Golden Goose” that made them successful.

“.@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted at the time.

The president became increasingly agitated with Fox News in the final months of his campaign, complaining that its polling was skewed against him and repeatedly bemoaning that its coverage was the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020.

His anger at the network boiled over after it was the first to project on election night that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE would win Arizona, though other news outlets later followed suit.

The president is reportedly looking to start his own media venture to directly compete with the network after he leaves the White House.

Trump also responded to multiple tweets from Quaid on Tuesday, which took aim at the election, Republicans and “Big Pharma.”

“We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders. 79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent,” Quaid tweeted on Friday. “We need an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!”

“Are you listening Republicans?” Trump responded.

Are you listening Republicans? https://t.co/N5heB6gvwb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump also thanked Quaid for “working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax!”

Thank you Randy, working hard to clean up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax! https://t.co/I1hgtxe486 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump’s responses come after the General Services Administration authorized the transition of power to the incoming Biden administration. The president said on Twitter that he asked his administration to begin the transition, though he still did not concede his election loss and said he would keep fighting.

Since Biden was projected to win the presidential election on Nov. 7, Trump has tried unsuccessfully to challenge the results in court while claiming without evidence that there was widespread voter fraud in the election.

The lawsuits have fizzled, and a growing number of Republicans have recognized Biden as the president-elect. A federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed out a Trump campaign lawsuit over the weekend, writing in a scathing opinion that the accusations were “unsupported by evidence.”

Since then, both Michigan and Pennsylvania, two of the states that Biden won and where the Trump campaign mounted legal challenges, certified their election results.

