(FOX NEWS) — President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to respond to those who see the General Services Administration’s decision to make federal resources available to Joe Biden’s transition team as a sign that his legal challenge is losing steam.

The GSA ascertained that Biden, the president-elect, is the “apparent winner” of the election earlier this month. Trump indicated in an earlier tweet that he directed his team to cooperate on the transition, but vowed to keep up the fight and followed up with another late-night tweet.

“What does GSA being allowed to preliminary work with Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history?” Trump tweeted. “We are moving full speed ahead. Will never concede to fake ballots & “Dominion.”’

