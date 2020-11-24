https://www.dailywire.com/news/tucker-carlson-warns-about-bidens-cabinet-selections-will-be-a-different-country-overnight

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned on Tuesday night about several of the people that Joe Biden selected to be in his cabinet, saying that many of these people hold views that are well outside of the mainstream.

Carlson said that many Americans have no idea what Biden’s views are on many issues because a highly partisan news media shielded Biden.

TUCKER CARLSON: Joe Biden has started to assemble his cabinet. So, we’re going to go by his choices to let us know what we can expect and what is emerging so far, as of tonight, looks a lot like the HR department at a large left-wing multinational. Heaps of woke authoritarian social policy mixed with a corporatist economic agenda. So, the rest of us will get stern lectures about our moral failings, those never end, while a small group of highly connected people will get even richer. Does that sound familiar to you? If Jeff Bezos and the Google guys took over the entire U.S. government, and effectively they have, this is what it would look like.

Steve Ricchetti is the archetype for the new Biden aides. He’s now one of Joe Biden’s closest advisers. Ricchetti has spent years as a lobbyist, he’s represented companies like General Motors, AT&T, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Nextel, Novartis, Pfizer, all the big pharma companies. Ricchetti is one of the people who helped lead the alignment of big business squarely behind the Joe Biden for President campaign and he was the perfect man to do it because he shares their goals and their worldview, particularly on the question, the central question, of China.

Twenty years ago, Steve Ricchetti was the Deputy of Chief of Staff to Bill Clinton and in that role he helped lead the effort to allow China into the World Trade Organization. That turned out to be not a small thing at all. His lobbying worked. The result in the end was one of the greatest disasters ever to befall this country in peacetime.

One study by the Economic Policy Institute, and there are others, but this one found that thanks to that decision, to let China into the WTO, the United States lost nearly 3.5 million good paying jobs and the effected have rippled through the generations. If you’re wondering why there is a fentanyl epidemic in middle America, if you’re wondering why the life expectancy for American born middle-class Americans is in decline, that’s a big part of the reason. Millions of men lost their jobs and an entire society collapsed. If you live inward from the coasts, you’ve seen it first hand. Steve Ricchetti was one of the people behind that, not the only one, but one of the key people. He wasn’t punished for it, in fact, he’s been promoted. Joe Biden wants more of it.

Biden also wants less dissent from the population. Biden knows what we all know, which is that an armed society is an independent society. He is not for that and that’s why he hired Congressman Cedric Richmond as a senior adviser. Richmond plans to disarm law-abiding Americans, not criminals, people who commit gun crimes are now being let out of jail, but law-abiding Americans, people who have done nothing wrong, who’ve tried in good faith to protect themselves and their families. They will be punished. That’s not speculation by the way, Richmond has said so on television.

CEDRIC RICHMOND: If it is a buyback, then I’m all for it. If it’s a mandatory buyback, I think that you might run into some complications, but the thought of it does not offend me and it sounds like something I could support.

CARLSON: So, gun control did not play a large role in our debates coming up to the election. There was almost no discussion about issues for six months. But it’s becoming clear that preventing Americans from defending themselves and their families is a big part of the Biden agenda and that’s part of the reason he picked campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon to be his deputy chief of staff. At a time when a record number of Americans have purchased legal firearms to protect themselves from skyrocketing crime, Dillon has called for the confiscation of more than 10 million legally owned firearms.

JENNIFER O’MALLEY DILLON: That our plan that supports mandatory buy backs of weapons of war. An assault weapon ban is very, very important and we need to have it. But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there. I think there’s 15 or 16 million.

CARLSON: She doesn’t know the number. She doesn’t know anything. Imagine what she knows about firearms or about anything else. Probably about zero. … She plans to seize them anyway. Mandatory buy backs are seizure, taking private property by force. Not because the people who own those firearms have done anything wrong. They haven’t. Jennifer O’Malley Dillon just doesn’t think you should be allowed to have them. So what’s

We do know that the entire country could look very different very soon. Alejandro Mayorkas will make certain of that. Biden has chosen him to run the Department of Homeland Security. The Department of Homeland Security … it was created almost 20 years ago in the wake of the 9-11 attacks and it had just one purpose: Protect the country. Mayorkas has a different plan for DHS though. He plans to use the agency to radically increase the amount of immigration from the third world into America because America doesn’t have enough going on right now. We just don’t have enough problems so we’re going to mix it up a little bit. In an interview a few years on PBS, Mayorkas called for amnesty … for anyone who arrived in the United States illegally under the age of 31 regardless, regardless of how old they are now. Think about that. How many people would that include? Tens of millions.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS: Perhaps a greater population of individuals who would qualify in terms of their age. One of the limitations on DACA was one had to be under the age of 31 at the time of application even though one might have been brought to the United States as a two-year-old decades ago and so really the determinative factor should be how old was one when one came to the United States as opposed to how old one is now.

CARLSON: Guys like that and Barack Obama is a perfect example are the opposite of Donald Trump. No matter what Trump says, who could be reading the phone book. He could be reading the lyrics to the birthday song and it always sounds big, loud, and jarring. But people like [Mayorkas], the actual radicals, people who are saying things that are completely out of the mainstream, and you can check the polling, that’s not speculation, that view is not a majority view. It’s a view of a tiny group of radicals but people like that say those things in the calmest tone like it’s totally natural. … If Mayorkas gets his way, this will be a different country overnight with very different politics and of course different politics are the entire point.