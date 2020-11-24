https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/twitter-will-now-warn-you-if-you-try-to-like-a-tweet-flagged-as-disputed/

Whatever you do, don’t think about leaving Twitter for Parler; CNN’s Brian Stelter says it’s an echo chamber for Trump supporters, and NBC News’ Ben Collins warns that it’s populated by people who are fine with hate speech, racism, and conspiracy theories. Besides, Twitter is only trying to do its part to stop the spread of misinformation on its platform.

Twitter had already made plenty of changes in the run-up to the election, but now, if you try to like a tweet that has been flagged as “disputed,” you’re whisked away to a page fact-checking the claim.

Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital. These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29% so we’re expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet. pic.twitter.com/WTK164nMfZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2020

“We’re expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet.”

Twitter will now warn users if they try to like a ‘misleading’ tweet https://t.co/j9xfuxA1p3 pic.twitter.com/Zd0f8NoBLe — New York Post (@nypost) November 24, 2020

The New York Post reports:

Twitter is doubling down on stopping the spread of misinformation following the US Presidential election, adding even more hurdles to stop misleading tweets from going viral. The social network said Tuesday that it would begin taking users who attempt to hit the like button on a flagged tweet to a screen informing them that the contents of the tweet are disputed. … The new measures arrive a week after CEO Jack Dorsey conceded that his company made “a mistake” in locking The Post’s Twitter account and restricting the spread of its reporting on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. Twitter at the time prevented users from sharing any links to The Post’s reporting, before quickly backtracking after receiving intense backlash.

Funny how, unlike Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, those Hunter Biden emails never spilled over into mainstream media.

Unbelievable — Escritora (@CrocodileDream) November 24, 2020

I just got warned. — ♫ ♪ – TJC – ♫ ♪ (@ClimateMalware) November 24, 2020

Pull over…. It’s the thought police — Kirk Coon (@KirkCoo08953953) November 24, 2020

Thank you, Twitter Overlords.

Please think and act FOR us.

We are mindless lemmings who cannot possibly live without your guidance and protection. — HobieCat🌽🔴🚒🇺🇸 (@ToddHo12) November 24, 2020

This is why everyone will soon abandon Twitter for other platforms — BamaCaliOkie (@EllisKoehler) November 24, 2020

So basically anything not horrible for GOP will be tagged and anything less than glowing about Dems will be tagged as well. Yawn. We knew it was coming. — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 24, 2020

I think I’ll decide what’s misleading or not. Not Twitter… — Nurse Drew (@drewthenurse) November 24, 2020

I’m gonna venture to say that CNN won’t be the account that’s impacted the most — Lenny Gunther (@yutyutlenny) November 24, 2020

And they bitch about people going to “safe space” parler. Shmmmm — Jose (@JoseE_Franco) November 24, 2020

I’m done with them as soon as election settled anyway so they can censor away. It won’t be me — Chris Wilky (@Christi40474753) November 24, 2020

BabylonBee wants their headline back — Septicon 🤖🎺 (@septiconwarrior) November 24, 2020

Twitter just ensured I’m going to like every misleading tweet. Every. One. — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) November 24, 2020

In other words, if you arent buying into the leftist narrative – YOU WILL BE WARNED. — Tristanosaurus Rex (@Tristannis) November 24, 2020

We’re being monitored by a bunch of idiot programmers. — Nathan Schleprock (@NSchleprock) November 24, 2020

@Twitter can go pound sand and cry about it — Hirokutakaro (@ShadowDragon_PT) November 24, 2020

