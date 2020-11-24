https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/twitter-will-now-warn-you-if-you-try-to-like-a-tweet-flagged-as-disputed/

Whatever you do, don’t think about leaving Twitter for Parler; CNN’s Brian Stelter says it’s an echo chamber for Trump supporters, and NBC News’ Ben Collins warns that it’s populated by people who are fine with hate speech, racism, and conspiracy theories. Besides, Twitter is only trying to do its part to stop the spread of misinformation on its platform.

Twitter had already made plenty of changes in the run-up to the election, but now, if you try to like a tweet that has been flagged as “disputed,” you’re whisked away to a page fact-checking the claim.

“We’re expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet.”

The New York Post reports:

Twitter is doubling down on stopping the spread of misinformation following the US Presidential election, adding even more hurdles to stop misleading tweets from going viral.

The social network said Tuesday that it would begin taking users who attempt to hit the like button on a flagged tweet to a screen informing them that the contents of the tweet are disputed.

The new measures arrive a week after CEO Jack Dorsey conceded that his company made “a mistake” in locking The Post’s Twitter account and restricting the spread of its reporting on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Twitter at the time prevented users from sharing any links to The Post’s reporting, before quickly backtracking after receiving intense backlash.

Funny how, unlike Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails, those Hunter Biden emails never spilled over into mainstream media.

