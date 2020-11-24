https://www.oann.com/uk-will-remain-global-leader-for-asset-management-after-brexit-sunak/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-will-remain-global-leader-for-asset-management-after-brexit-sunak
November 24, 2020
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he was determined that the United Kingdom would remain a global leader for asset management after Brexit.
“We’re beginning a new relationship with the EU. And as we do so, we are determined that the UK will remain a global leader for asset management,” Sunak said in comments to a conference organised by The Investment Association, an industry group.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)