https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/utah-desert-monolith-biologists/2020/11/24/id/998572

While on a mission to count sheep in southeastern Utah, officials stumbled on an unexpected find — a metal monolith, The Hill reports.

The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed in a Monday statement that crew members with the department’s Aero Bureau were working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to conduct a count of big horn sheep on Nov. 18.

During the outing, workers noticed an “unusual object” and landed to investigate in a remote area of red rock where they found a metal monolith that was installed into the ground.

According to The Hill, the crew said there was no immediate explanation for who installed the monolith.

Officials said they would not disclose the monolith’s location because “it is in a very remote area and if individuals were to attempt to visit the area, there is a significant possibility they may become stranded and require rescue.”

They jokingly added that it is illegal in the state to install structures or art “without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from.” State officials shared photos and videos of the discovery.

The Bureau of Land Management is looking into whether an additional investigation into the object will be required.

Pilot Bret Hutchings told CNN affiliate KSL that a biologist noticed the object, which is estimated to be between 10 and 12 feet high.

“We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” Hutchings told the outlet.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) fan,” he added referencing a scene in the 1968 film that features a monolith.

