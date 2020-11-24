https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/well-that-was-weird-as-sit-journo-overheard-commenting-on-president-trumps-brief-remarks-on-the-stock-market/
Journos got pretty psyched a few moments ago when they got a surprise warning that President Trump was going to address the media:
! New: President Trump expected speak in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/gzkbLhoS89
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 24, 2020
With certifications in Pennsylvania and Michigan, Piers Morgan, a friend of the president, speculated that he was about to concede:
Trump may be about to concede..
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2020
And. . .NOPE.
The president gave brief remarks on the vaccines and noted the Dow Industrial Average hit 30,000:
well that was brief! @realDonaldTrump celebrated the stock market reaching 30,000; celebrated the vaccine, said nothing about the election and walked out. All over in about 1 minute
— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 24, 2020
He called it a “sacred number”:
Trump calls Dow 30,000 a “sacred number”
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 24, 2020
Piers Morgan hardest hit:
UPDATE: Nope, he just wanted to spend 60 seconds boasting about vaccines & Dow Jones breaking 30,000. Then he left again.
America’s most pointless presidential press conference. https://t.co/lSSu5voNJG
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2020
And after he left the briefing room, a journo was overheard on a hot mic saying, “well, that was weird as s*it”:
Trump took no questions after today’s very quick appearance in the briefing room to talk about the stock market.
You can hear a reporter say, “Well that was weird as shit.” pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h
— The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020
They’re going to miss him once he’s gone.
