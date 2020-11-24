https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/24/well-that-was-weird-as-sit-journo-overheard-commenting-on-president-trumps-brief-remarks-on-the-stock-market/

Journos got pretty psyched a few moments ago when they got a surprise warning that President Trump was going to address the media:

! New: President Trump expected speak in 2 minutes pic.twitter.com/gzkbLhoS89 — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) November 24, 2020

With certifications in Pennsylvania and Michigan, Piers Morgan, a friend of the president, speculated that he was about to concede:

Trump may be about to concede.. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2020

And. . .NOPE.

The president gave brief remarks on the vaccines and noted the Dow Industrial Average hit 30,000:

well that was brief! @realDonaldTrump celebrated the stock market reaching 30,000; celebrated the vaccine, said nothing about the election and walked out. All over in about 1 minute — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 24, 2020

He called it a “sacred number”:

Trump calls Dow 30,000 a “sacred number” — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) November 24, 2020

Piers Morgan hardest hit:

UPDATE: Nope, he just wanted to spend 60 seconds boasting about vaccines & Dow Jones breaking 30,000. Then he left again.

America’s most pointless presidential press conference. https://t.co/lSSu5voNJG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2020

And after he left the briefing room, a journo was overheard on a hot mic saying, “well, that was weird as s*it”:

Trump took no questions after today’s very quick appearance in the briefing room to talk about the stock market. You can hear a reporter say, “Well that was weird as shit.” pic.twitter.com/lrkjlEHx3h — The Recount (@therecount) November 24, 2020

They’re going to miss him once he’s gone.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

