Journos got pretty psyched a few moments ago when they got a surprise warning that President Trump was going to address the media:

With certifications in Pennsylvania and Michigan, Piers Morgan, a friend of the president, speculated that he was about to concede:

And. . .NOPE.

The president gave brief remarks on the vaccines and noted the Dow Industrial Average hit 30,000:

He called it a “sacred number”:

Piers Morgan hardest hit:

And after he left the briefing room, a journo was overheard on a hot mic saying, “well, that was weird as s*it”:

They’re going to miss him once he’s gone.

