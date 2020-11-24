https://www.oann.com/white-house-approves-intelligence-brief-for-biden/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-approves-intelligence-brief-for-biden

November 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House has given approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President’s Daily Brief, the collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the president, an administration official said on Tuesday.

The decision means Biden will have access to the latest intelligence about major national security threats around the globe.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese)

