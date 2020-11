http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WIt7rrxmmZg/

A reporter attending the annual White House turkey pardon ceremony on Tuesday shouted out a question about other pardons.

“Pardons before leaving office? Will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?” the reporter shouted.

“Mr. President, will you invite president-elect Biden?” another reporter asked.

The president did not respond, turning and applauding the crowd, standing with First Lady Melania Trump.

C-SPAN

