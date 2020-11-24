https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/will-issuing-pardon-reporter-shouts-president-trump-pardons-turkey-named-corn-video/
President Trump on Tuesday participated in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.
The President pardoned a turkey named “Corn.”
“Corn, I hereby grant you a full pardon. Thank you, Corn,” Trump said.
WATCH:
President Trump participates in National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony https://t.co/o8OzBZPlra pic.twitter.com/242hFzmqCB
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 24, 2020
A pool reporter shouted a ridiculous question at President Trump as he walked away with First Lady Melania.
“Will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?” the reporter shouted.
WATCH:
a reporter at the turkey pardon shouts a question to trump: “will you be issuing a pardon for yourself?” pic.twitter.com/Mjt8w6kDiv
— David Mack (@davidmackau) November 24, 2020