The media is again trying to scare people when it comes to the coronavirus. This time, it’s with articles related to possible side effects from the vaccine that should soon be on the market.

The latest example comes from CNBC, which on Monday published an article titled: “Doctors say CDC should warn people the side effects from Covid vaccine shots won’t be ‘a walk in the park.’”

As with any vaccine, patients may experience mild symptoms of the disease itself. For the COVID-19 vaccines, those symptoms may include muscle pain, chills, and headache. While doctors should explain what patients may experience, what the media is doing now is presenting potential mild side effects as a reason to be scared. Maybe that’s why only 51% of Americans say they will take the vaccine once it’s available.

CNBC quoted Dr. Sandra Fryhofer from the American Medical Association. She said during a recent virtual meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that she’s worried the side effects will keep her patients from returning for the necessary second dose of the vaccine.

“We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,” Fryhofer said. “They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.”

CNBC explained that participants in two coronavirus vaccine trials – one for Moderna and one for Pfizer – told the outlet “in September that they were experiencing high fever, body aches, bad headaches, daylong exhaustion and other symptoms after receiving the shots.”

The symptoms were “uncomfortable,” the outlet reported, but these participants said it “was better than getting Covid-19.”

Focusing on side effects that may or may not occur and may be mild if they occur takes away from the need for people to get the vaccine. Possibly feeling a little sick for a day is far better than the economic collapse foisted upon the American people by political leaders.

As The Daily Wire reported, Moderna and Pfizer have both created vaccines that are highly effective at combating the coronavirus:

A new Moderna vaccine that was developed in conjunction with the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is nearly 95% effective, the company announced last week. “The analysis evaluated 95 confirmed Covid-19 infections among the trial’s 30,000 participants,” CNBC reported earlier this month. “Moderna, which developed its vaccine in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said 90 cases of Covid-19 were observed in the placebo group versus 5 cases observed in the group that received its two-dose vaccine. That resulted in an estimated vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.” And the pharmaceutical company Pfizer said on Nov. 9 that its developmental vaccine for COVID-19 may be 90% effective at inoculating people against the disease. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at the time that once their vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it will be shipped quickly to locations in the U.S.

A third vaccine, from AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was announced on Monday.

