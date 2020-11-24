https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-oann-suspended-and-demonetized-by-youtube/

One America News Network has been suspended for one week from YouTube and is unable to post new videos or livestreams. This “strike” by YouTube is for a violation of YouTube’s policy on COVID-19 misinformation.

Axios reported that OANN has been demonetized, as well, due to a suspension from the YouTube Partner Program. OANN will have to reapply to that program to begin earning revenue from their videos again.

YouTube has stated that they do not believe OANN to be an authoritative news source.

OANN came to prevalence during the Trump administration, when the President brought new outlets into the White House press room, stating his unease with more mainstream broadcasters.



