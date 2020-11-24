https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/youtube-suspends-demonetizes-one-america-news-network/

Big tech censorship strikes conservatives again. This time the target is One America News Network which has been suspended for one week and been demonetized by YouTube for allegedly posting a video promoting a cure for the COVID-19 China coronavirus.

The action against OAN was first reported by Axios (excerpt):

YouTube has barred One America News Network from posting new videos for a week and stripped it of its ability to make money off existing content after the Trump-friendly channel uploaded a video promoting a phony cure for COVID-19, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi tells Axios. Why it matters: YouTube has been criticized for allowing OANN to spread misinformation using its platform, particularly around coronavirus and the election. This marks the Google-owned service’s first crackdown against OANN.

CNN quoted the statement by YouTube’s Ivy Choi:

“After careful review, we removed a video from OANN and issued a strike on the channel for violating our Covid-19 misinformation policy, which prohibits content claiming there’s a guaranteed cure,” Ivy Choi, a YouTube spokesperson, told CNN in a statement. “Additionally, due to repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy and other channel monetization policies, we’ve suspended the channel from the YouTube Partner Program and as a result, its monetization on YouTube,” Choi added.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan noted that OANN is carried by several cable companies, “OANN, which has become a hub of conspiracy theories undermining the integrity of the election, is also carried by major cable operators, including DirecTV, which is owned by CNN’s parent company AT&T.”

❗❗ OANN, which has become a hub of conspiracy theories undermining the integrity of the election, is also carried by major cable operators, including DirecTV, which is owned by CNN’s parent company AT&T. https://t.co/FCSM1HLOtH — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) November 24, 2020

Look for a stronger effort by the censorious left and media to further deplatform One America News Network.

UPDATE: The ADL says YouTube’s actions against OANN is “insufficient”, “While it is commendable that YouTube took action here, it’s unclear why this is the channel’s first strike. OANN has been involved in spreading electoral misinformation since at least early Nov. & this limited ban on posting new content is insufficient.”

While it is commendable that YouTube took action here, it’s unclear why this is the channel’s first strike. OANN has been involved in spreading electoral misinformation since at least early Nov. & this limited ban on posting new content is insufficient. https://t.co/VhkAJ5WGm2 — ADL (@ADL) November 24, 2020

