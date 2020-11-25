https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/activist-hackery-andrea-mitchells-take-on-trump-pardoning-michael-flynn-sounds-like-it-came-straight-from-the-dnc/

As we told you this afternoon, President Trump has granted Gen. Michael Flynn a full pardon. Trump made the announcement on Twitter:

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell stayed totally objective and dealt only with the facts when reporting the pardon. Just kidding! She sounded exactly like you’d expect from a DC “journalist” working for a mainstream outlet:

Obviously reality hasn’t caused the media to stop referring to the original “Russia collusion” playbook.

Nope, Mitchell prefers to keep using the Dem spin machine’s version of the story.

And they keep digging every day.

