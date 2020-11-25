https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/25/activist-hackery-andrea-mitchells-take-on-trump-pardoning-michael-flynn-sounds-like-it-came-straight-from-the-dnc/

As we told you this afternoon, President Trump has granted Gen. Michael Flynn a full pardon. Trump made the announcement on Twitter:

It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2020

NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell stayed totally objective and dealt only with the facts when reporting the pardon. Just kidding! She sounded exactly like you’d expect from a DC “journalist” working for a mainstream outlet:

A full pardon for the disgraced ex National Security Advisor. Who’s next? https://t.co/aq2w9DAq5E — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 25, 2020

Obviously reality hasn’t caused the media to stop referring to the original “Russia collusion” playbook.

So you haven’t read the evidence or done any investigative journalism. What do they pay you to do at your job exactly? Activist hackery? — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 25, 2020

Nope, Mitchell prefers to keep using the Dem spin machine’s version of the story.

You are beyond pathetic. https://t.co/Pqm4yUKp34 — Lindsay Aspen (@aspen_lindsay) November 25, 2020

Actual journalists who know how to investigate and not parrot talking points if we are lucky. — Olivia DeHaviland ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️ (@okrainer) November 25, 2020

Since you have trouble with facts. Obama pardoned 212 people. Thanks Andrea from state run media. You would do well in North Korea. — Sophialmr (@Sophialmr) November 25, 2020

Disgraced? The man did nothing wrong… unless you’re a media hack who thinks being a Trump supporter is a crime. https://t.co/JVPc9C496d — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) November 25, 2020

A full pardon for more innocent men. https://t.co/eGJPOqBXih — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) November 25, 2020

Remember when Andrea Mitchell was a journalist and not a pundit? Neither do I. https://t.co/awqRPNsSV6 — Nine Oneone America (@SmartmanAZ) November 25, 2020

Remember, the media supports framing political opponents https://t.co/5AwpIlihCG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 25, 2020

He was never disgraced, unlike our disgraceful deceitful media https://t.co/BTllkxpoh4 — Rebecca’s surfeit of elan 🐴 (@starboard_light) November 25, 2020

And they keep digging every day.

