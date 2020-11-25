https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/actor-ricky-schroder-says-when-the-facts-are-known-many-of-you-will-owe-kyle-rittenhouse-an-apology/

We’re sorry we missed this tweet earlier this week, but we have covered a lot of the liberal freakout over 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse making bail and finally walking free after being charged with first-degree murder. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan have both asked what people would think if Rittenhouse were Muslim — our guess is people who can recognize self-defense when they see it would wholly approve. Ocasio-Cortez, who wants to get rid of cash bail — also considered Rittenhouse’s bail — $2 million — a sign of his privilege.

As we’ve said, if Rittenhouse comes from a place of privilege, it’s from living in a country where due process still matters and people can join together for a cause. Among the major donors who made bail possible were MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and “Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder, who posed with Rittenhouse and his mom:

A lot of people in the comments — most actually — are saying that he killed two people (true) and that it’s all on video (also true). However, they seem to think what those cameras caught from multiple angles was first-degree murder, while we saw Rittenhouse on the ground being beaten with a skateboard while another man pointed a handgun at him. And what’s really funny is all the people who argue that Rittenhouse was in a state he shouldn’t have been in … where were all these people when Black Lives Matter rioters were moving around the country? We’re happy to have a jury sort this out.

And to further piss people off, we’ll add the news from a few days ago that Rittenhouse bought his AR-15 with his government stimulus check!

