We’re sorry we missed this tweet earlier this week, but we have covered a lot of the liberal freakout over 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse making bail and finally walking free after being charged with first-degree murder. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan have both asked what people would think if Rittenhouse were Muslim — our guess is people who can recognize self-defense when they see it would wholly approve. Ocasio-Cortez, who wants to get rid of cash bail — also considered Rittenhouse’s bail — $2 million — a sign of his privilege.

As we’ve said, if Rittenhouse comes from a place of privilege, it’s from living in a country where due process still matters and people can join together for a cause. Among the major donors who made bail possible were MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and “Silver Spoons” actor Ricky Schroder, who posed with Rittenhouse and his mom:

Morning from Kyle & his Mom Wendy. In America we are ALL innocent until a jury of peers decides guilt or innocence, not the Mob or Press. When the facts are known, many of you will owe this young man an Apology. Move to PARLER everyone….leave Twitter. Jack Dorsey Sucks! pic.twitter.com/nbLVvj2LqM — Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder13) November 22, 2020

Jack Dorsey sucks? We can certainly applaud that as well.

A lot of people in the comments — most actually — are saying that he killed two people (true) and that it’s all on video (also true). However, they seem to think what those cameras caught from multiple angles was first-degree murder, while we saw Rittenhouse on the ground being beaten with a skateboard while another man pointed a handgun at him. And what’s really funny is all the people who argue that Rittenhouse was in a state he shouldn’t have been in … where were all these people when Black Lives Matter rioters were moving around the country? We’re happy to have a jury sort this out.

And to further piss people off, we’ll add the news from a few days ago that Rittenhouse bought his AR-15 with his government stimulus check!

Accused Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse bought AR-15 with stimulus check: report https://t.co/O9XD65WYJe pic.twitter.com/jzd9I5rEww — New York Post (@nypost) November 19, 2020

