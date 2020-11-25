https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-olive-branch-trump-supporters

TheBlaze has kept our dear readers informed of left-wing actress Alyssa Milano’s long-waged war against President Donald Trump and conservatives in general over the last several years.

Milano, shall we say, has proven herself frequently brutal — and sometimes a bit hilarious, like the time in 2017 when she was horrified by a department store Christmas elf arrangement showing the little fellas engaged in a Nazi salute:

Of course, when Milano tried to tie the incident to then-Trump adviser Steve Bannon, she got justifiably ripped for it.

Let’s see now — what else?

Now what?

After all that and more, Milano tweeted Thursday that she wants to extend an “olive branch to Trump supporters”:

“I am ready to move #ForwardTogether,” she added to her tweet. “There’s so much work to do to heal the nation. Let’s be a part of the solution and not add to the problems we face.”

How did folks react?

As you can imagine, among the commenters on Milano’s tweet were those who agreed with her but didn’t believe it would work, hardcore leftists who wanted no part of reconciliation — and Trump backers who blasted her words:

“You condescendingly see people as victims who need saving,” TheBlaze’s Tarah Price replied. “We see people as capable of fighting their own battles when the government gets out of the way.”

“You can’t s**t on people for 4 years then suddenly reach across the aisle when you think you’ve won something,” author and comedian Tim Young wrote back. “You deserve the same amount of crazy and hate you’ve contributed to the world.”

“With all due respect, you’re a petulant, hypocritical, self-important twit,” professor and evolutionary behavioral scientist Gad Saad replied. “You were hysterical with hate for four years but now you are ‘magnanimous’? Move along.”

“It’s amazing and so f***ing condescending how much Dems want to kiss and make up when they’re winning,” another commenter noted. “I’m guessing if the courts overturn this election, you’ll be leading the march with pitch forks and fire.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

