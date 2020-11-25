http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/aqB7Ne5CPJ8/amazon-versus-alex-berenson-me.php

Alex Berenson brings an independent mind and a formidable set of skills to his heterodox coverage of the COVID-19 epidemic. He is a former New York Times investigative reporter and a writer of spy thrillers. He has just released his third pamphlet in the series Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns.

When the first pamphlet in his series was published this past June Berenson had a close encounter with Amazon of the kind with which we have become all too familiar. His pamphlet was rejected by Kindle Direct Publishing. And then ensued the usual dance:

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk criticized Amazon’s decision in a tweet that said, “This is [email protected]

Amazon later said in a statement that “the book was removed in error.”

On Friday [June 5], the self-published booklet was No. 2 on Amazon’s Kindle Store bestseller list.

Berenson published the third pamphlet in his Unreported Truths series this week and went through the same routine with Amazon. One had to follow the story via Berenson’s Twitter feed. This was my favorite tweet after Amazon pulled his pamphlet.

I also enjoyed this installment.

And his theory of the case.

Here is the resolution.

It must be good.

Readers may recall that I had my own small issue with Amazon (more here) when it rejected my review of the the Amanda Milius documentary The Plot Against the President (available on Amazon Prime Video). Following Amazon’s instructions, I sought information on the rejection. Below is a screenshot of the mystifying response I received. I have no idea what they are talking about and I seriously doubt that they do either.

