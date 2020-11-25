http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/aqB7Ne5CPJ8/amazon-versus-alex-berenson-me.php

Alex Berenson brings an independent mind and a formidable set of skills to his heterodox coverage of the COVID-19 epidemic. He is a former New York Times investigative reporter and a writer of spy thrillers. He has just released his third pamphlet in the series Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns.

When the first pamphlet in his series was published this past June Berenson had a close encounter with Amazon of the kind with which we have become all too familiar. His pamphlet was rejected by Kindle Direct Publishing. And then ensued the usual dance:

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk criticized Amazon’s decision in a tweet that said, “This is [email protected]” Amazon later said in a statement that “the book was removed in error.” On Friday [June 5], the self-published booklet was No. 2 on Amazon’s Kindle Store bestseller list.

Berenson published the third pamphlet in his Unreported Truths series this week and went through the same routine with Amazon. One had to follow the story via Berenson’s Twitter feed. This was my favorite tweet after Amazon pulled his pamphlet.

I’d ask the people I know @nytimes @washingtonpost etc to stand up for me and to Amazon’s censorship, but experience suggests they won’t bother. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 24, 2020

I also enjoyed this installment.

And this is what it looks like when censorship fails: three hours after @apple started selling it, Unreported Truths cracked the top 10 on the @applebooks chart (Hi Barack!). Thank you to everyone who’s standing up to @amazon. pic.twitter.com/L5PWfgcXOG — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 25, 2020

And his theory of the case.

Do you think it’s a coincidence that @apple – which has much less to gain from lockdowns and arguably does better in a normal environment because phone use may rise with mobility – is far more willing to sell my books than @amazon? Yeah, me neither. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 25, 2020

Here is the resolution.

And @amazin backed down – the ebook is LIVE again. The note makes no reference to them pulling it. I assume the booklet will be up too. THANK YOU ALL FOR HELPING BEAT THE CENSORSHIP. We shouldn’t have to keep doing this. pic.twitter.com/jp207eV1B7 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 25, 2020

It must be good.

Wondering if your mask protects you? It doesn’t.

Wondering if it protects me? It (almost certainly) doesn’t. Want proof? It’s here. Part 3 is live on Kindle (the paperback and Apple/B&N versions are coming soon).https://t.co/spc2fE9AtF — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) November 24, 2020

Readers may recall that I had my own small issue with Amazon (more here) when it rejected my review of the the Amanda Milius documentary The Plot Against the President (available on Amazon Prime Video). Following Amazon’s instructions, I sought information on the rejection. Below is a screenshot of the mystifying response I received. I have no idea what they are talking about and I seriously doubt that they do either.

