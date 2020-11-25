https://www.theepochtimes.com/america-is-talking-nov-25-pa-state-legislature-hearing-on-election-irregularities-what-retailers-expect-for-2020-holiday-season_3593957.html

In this episode of America Is Talking, we look at election issues and irregularities brought up at the Pennsylvania State Legislature public hearing today. What did they learn and what happens next? Joining us for discussion is Lindsay Doering, Republican leader of Philadelphia’s 8th Ward.

Then, we invite a panel of guests from three widely different industries to discuss how they expect the 2020 holiday season to go.

