Did you hear about the crystal clear voter fraud in Pennsylvania that involved massive numbers of votes for President Trump mysteriously disappearing in conveniently spread-out batches? No? It’s okay. Few are discussing it despite the fact that this may be one of the biggest smoking guns of this corruption-filled voting season.

One data analyst, Justin Hart from Rational Ground, revealed some striking data on Twitter.

You know what’s even MORE suspicious than BIG vote dumps giving Biden the lead in WI and MI? Taking AWAY votes from @realDonaldTrump in Pennsylvania! This chart: the 25 data dumps where Trump LOST votes from the Dominion feeds. 97,676 votes LOST! And Biden GAINED 160K+ votes! pic.twitter.com/KsdlbXyIKb — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 20, 2020

“97,676 votes LOST! And Biden GAINED 160K+ votes!” he Tweeted. This is beyond significant in a state that is crucial for either candidate to reach 270 electoral votes. Considering the oddities that have plagued Pennsylvania’s election practices this year, one would think this would have made bigger news, but a search on Google (though we prefer using DuckDuckGo) revealed that mum’s the word.

It’s a state that Joe Biden “won” by 80,000 votes, so flipping that many votes would have flipped the state red. Will we see this play out in court? Perhaps. A judge in Pennsylvania has blocked vote certification until a hearing on Friday. According to LifeNews:

Commonwealth Judge Patricia McCullough ordered the state to not go through with the certification of the presidential election that it announced on Tuesday and she blocked all other election certification results at least until she can conduct a hearing the day after Thanksgiving.

“To the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election for the offices of President and Vice President of the United States of America, respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing to be held on Friday,” the judge wrote in her order.

“Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from certifying the remaining results of the election, pending the evidentiary hearing,” Judge McCullough added.

The lawsuit the judge is considering is from Republican state lawmakers against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, and the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The suit alleges that Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail stature—Act 77—is in violation of the state’s constitution.

“Act 77 is the most expansive and fundamental change to the Pennsylvania voting code, implemented illegally, to date,” the lawsuit claims. “As with prior historical attempts to illegally expand mail-in voting by statute, which have been struck down going as far back as the Military Absentee Ballot Act of 1839, Act 77 is another illegal attempt to override the limitations on absentee voting prescribed in the Pennsylvania Constitution, without first following the necessary procedure to amend the constitution to allow for the expansion.”

The media blackout on everything pertaining to voter fraud in Pennsylvania is conspicuous, not just because it seems to be a concerted cover-up but because many “conservatives” are already giving up as a result.

