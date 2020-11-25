https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/maradona-soccer-football-dead/2020/11/25/id/998778

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, longtime agent Matias Morla confirmed Wednesday

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires Wednesday, according to media and acquaintances of the former player.

“The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts,” the national soccer association said in a statement.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pele mourned the death of Maradona in a brief statement provided to Reuters by a representative.

“Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above,” he said.

Material from Reuters was used in preparing this report.

