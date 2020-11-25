https://nypost.com/2020/11/25/soccer-legend-diego-maradona-dead-at-60/

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has died at the age of 60, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

A person close to Maradona said he died of a heart attack, according to the Associated Press. The Argentinian legend, who led his country to a World Cup victory in 1986, underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot earlier in November.

He was still involved in the game, coaching the local club, Gimnasia y Esgrima, since 2019.

Maradona, who coached the Argentina national team from 2008 to 2010, previously survived two heart attacks in addition to undergoing gastric bypass surgery.

The office of Argentina’s president said it will decree three days of national mourning, and the Argentine soccer association expressed its sorrow on Twitter.

One of the most famous moments in the history of the sport, the “Hand of God” goal, came when Maradona punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals. He also captivated fans around the world over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

Although his reputation was tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team, he remained idolized in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy.”

“You took us to the top of the world,” Argentine President Alfredo Fernández said on social media. “You made us incredibly happy. You were the greatest of all.”

— With AP

