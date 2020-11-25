https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/ari-fleisher-maybe-some-reporter-will-ask-joe-biden-about-suggesting-using-the-logan-act-against-michael-flynn/

As Twitchy told you this summer, President Barack Obama’s Oval Office was a busy place on January 5, 2017. There was an all hands on deck meeting including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director Joh Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

Notes from the meeting suggest it was Biden, who told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” who brought up the Logan Act at the meeting.

Catherine Herridge reported in July that notes from Peter Strzok about the Logan Act show he and Lisa Page, along with FBI General Counsel James Baker, searched for the Logan Act statute on January 4, the day before the big meeting.

Ari Fleisher wonders if any reporters might be available to ask Biden about bringing up the Logan Act in that meeting.

It is a good question, though.

