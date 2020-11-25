https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/25/ari-fleisher-maybe-some-reporter-will-ask-joe-biden-about-suggesting-using-the-logan-act-against-michael-flynn/

As Twitchy told you this summer, President Barack Obama’s Oval Office was a busy place on January 5, 2017. There was an all hands on deck meeting including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director Joh Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and Vice President Joe Biden, among others.

Notes from the meeting suggest it was Biden, who told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” who brought up the Logan Act at the meeting.

Catherine Herridge reported in July that notes from Peter Strzok about the Logan Act show he and Lisa Page, along with FBI General Counsel James Baker, searched for the Logan Act statute on January 4, the day before the big meeting.

Ari Fleisher wonders if any reporters might be available to ask Biden about bringing up the Logan Act in that meeting.

Now that Trump has pardoned Flynn, maybe some reporter somewhere will ask Biden what Biden meant when he suggested using the Logan Act against Flynn. If you want to know how the press goes easy on someone, it’s by avoiding hard questions. Biden should have to answer. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 25, 2020

😂 Good luck with that. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) November 25, 2020

He will never be asked about this. — Tim 🇺🇸 (@timothyjamessos) November 26, 2020

He will deny it — jim tierney (@avenue62) November 26, 2020

Maybe I was naive, but I assumed they’d at least pretend to be objective given the vitriolic tone they’ve taken in covering the Trump presidency. I thought they would understand how striking the contrast would be if they immediately pivoted back to their Obama era style coverage — a newsman (@a_newsman) November 26, 2020

His handlers won’t allow them to get anywhere near him. At least the very few actual journalists that remain. — Michael (@Cubs88Hawks) November 26, 2020

The media will never cover this story because the media will be implicated in the collusion hoax — William Row (@WilliamRow1) November 26, 2020

The Dems are now indicating that Biden never said that. I’m sure the MSM will just run with that. — Chitown Chickster (@chick_jerry) November 26, 2020

He won’t have to answer for anything. He is part of the elite ruling class that cannot be touched and the rest of us are right back in the swamp. — Amy Gore (@tilda52000) November 25, 2020

It is a good question, though.

Related:

‘THIS is DAMNING’: Peter Strzok handwritten notes Gen. Flynn legal defense called ‘totally exculpatory’ are released, and WHOA (paging Joe Biden!) https://t.co/EY43ToGUyo — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

