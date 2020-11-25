https://mediarightnews.com/arizona-gop-chairwoman-and-trump-elector-dr-kelli-ward-files-petition-to-allow-early-ballot-inspection/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tracking The Election Fraud
November 7, 2020
Former NYT Reporter Says Trump’s Chi-Com Virus Remark May Be ‘Smartest Comment He’s Ever Made’
October 6, 2020
TruNews Scoop: Supreme Court Reassigns Conservative Trump-Appointed Justices to Disputed States [FF Video to 33:38 Mark]
November 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy