Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state of Arizona.

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state of Arizona who is responsible for ensuring that the final presidential vote tallies in her state are accurate, tweeted in 2017 that President Donald Trump is “on the side of the freaking Nazis,” and we must “DO SOMETHING!!!”

Hobbs also tweeted that Trump was “more interested in pandering to his neo-Nazi base” than being a president for all Americans.

Hobbs posted these tweets through her personal account. She also now has a second Twitter account as secretary of state. Hobbs was elected secretary of state in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. Democrat Joe Biden currently is ahead of President Donald Trump by 10,457 votes in Arizona.

As first reported by the Washington Examiner, Katie Hobbs tweeted on Aug. 12, 2017, “The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don’t just say stuff – DO SOMETHING!!!”

On Aug. 15, 2017, she had tweeted, “.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

In October 2016, before Trump was elected, Hobbs tweeted, “There is so much deplorable at Trump rallies it’s hard to keep track.”

In a similar vein, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar, tweeted in March 2017, “Using the title ‘President’ before the word ‘Trump’ really demeans the office of the presidency…”

Boockvar is responsible for ensuring that the vote tallies in Pennsylvania are accurate.

