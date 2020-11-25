https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/baltimore-schools-cyber-attack-network/2020/11/25/id/998804

Baltimore County Public Schools on Wednesday were forced to end classes for the day after a cyber attack targeted their network information systems, The Hill reports.

“Due to issues with our network, all Baltimore County Public Schools and offices will be closed today,” the district, which has more than 110,000 students, tweeted in the morning.

They later issued a statement, according to CBS Baltimore, stating: “We are aware that BCPS has been the victim of a ransomware attack. Our Office of Information Technology is working closely with them to offer technical assistance and guidance. We do not have any reason to believe that Baltimore County Government systems have been compromised, but the County’s Information Technology team is closely inspecting our network and all devices out of an abundance of caution, and has put in place additional security measures. We will continue to work with BCPS to help address this issue so that remote learning can resume as soon as possible.”

The district’s chief of staff, Mychael Dickerson, told the Baltimore Sun that “Everything was impacted,” including the BCPS offices. “It’s extensive enough that we made this decision. We knew it wouldn’t be a quick fix.”

He added that there is currently no estimate on how long it will take for the systems to come back online.

“We just don’t want people standing by thinking we’ll get back up,” Dickerson said.

