Barack Obama may no longer be President of the United States, but he’ll always be President of Our Hearts.

So when he decides to lecture us on how we’ve failed to live up to the American ideals of hope and change once again, we listen:

Obama on @breakfastclubam: “You’ve seen created, in Republican politics, this sense that white males are victims … Which obviously doesn’t gibe with both history and data and economics … How you unwind that is gonna be not something that is done right away.” pic.twitter.com/V7q58uIsMV — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020

Unwind it for us, Mr. President. Please.

Obama on @breakfastclubam: “… There’s a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts undocumented workers in cages, they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion.” pic.twitter.com/8OpocwYrLV — The Recount (@therecount) November 25, 2020

Wow. Just … wow.

The great uniter…uniting. — Paul Morelli (@PaulOPinion) November 25, 2020

An amazing revealing quote. https://t.co/lxQnKAhBLa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

There’s quite a lot to unpack here. Where do we even start?

Man that built the cages has comments on their use. https://t.co/MOauPJdSnl — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 25, 2020

And that’s just scratching the surface.

And that’s the central problem with identity politics: It turns out that identity is really complicated. — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 25, 2020

Ah, but see, in Barack Obama’s world, identity politics are simple. If your politics are different from his, you’re a traitor to your identity.

Hispanic Americans might have nuanced views on politics? No. Way. https://t.co/rM2kXgoEq9 — Defend Thanksgiving (@MattCover) November 25, 2020

A lot of things are wrong with Barack Obama’s condescending remarks about conservative Hispanics. Chief among them is that Donald Trump never ran opposed to gay marriage, as Obama has in the past. https://t.co/A3YVyqJnZB — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 25, 2020

High liberals get very upset when minority groups don’t vote the way they think they should. It’s also incorrect, Trump didn’t really campaign on these issues. He appears to have personally moved right on abortion but maintained his support of gay marriage. https://t.co/bMktjtMqrK — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) November 25, 2020

Remember, Obama built those cages. Not all Latinos are from Mexico. Trump came into office supporting gay marriage, unlike Obama. As for abortion, well, the Left is really radical on this now. https://t.co/SuCqm2OX2u — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 25, 2020

1) jeremiah wright’s former parishioner doesn’t have a lot of room to knock anyone for ignoring racism because of political alignment/expedience 2) lmaooo, Obama was anti-gay marriage as recently as 2012, until biden pressured him into “evolving” on the issue. https://t.co/7rLYlR0oRv — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 25, 2020

President Obama was conceived in 1960 to an unwed white teenage girl and a Kenyan Muslim man married to another woman. Poster child of the “unwanted pregnancy.” And yet, he can’t possibly fathom how someone could oppose abortion enough to oppose him. https://t.co/z8ERojFg5z — Hans Fiene (@HansFiene) November 25, 2020

Reminder that Obama’s demagoguery played a major reason for getting us Trump, and he hasn’t changed. Those “cages” were built during his administration, gay marriage/abortion weren’t major issues for Trump, & that clearly wasn’t why many Hispanics voted for him. https://t.co/adkgjgM6vA — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) November 25, 2020

WSJ reporting suggests Latino voters were impacted by abortion extremism among Democrats. I doubt O would recommend a shred of moderation on that issue, given his appalling record. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 25, 2020

There is literally no proof gay marriage was even a top ten issue for Hispanic voters in 2020. He’s just straight up lying. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 25, 2020

Barack Obama, straight-up lying? Must be a day ending in “y.”

Excuses. Latinos voting GOP has little to do w/ religion. Many Dems take them for granted, use immigration as a political football, and think Latinos must vote a certain way, and if they don’t, there’s something wrong or weird about them. And they insist we call ourselves Latinx. https://t.co/0shDwShnzt — Ana Carolina Pereira (@apereiranews) November 25, 2020

Hispanics bitterly clinging to their traditions and religion. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2020

Hey Siri, show us a bigot.

Hispanics have made such large strides in America that politicians can now speak derisively about them just like they do white people. https://t.co/VdPa5T3DaA — Holden (@Holden114) November 25, 2020

As always, as @redsteeze says, Obama is very disappointed in those who disagree with him. They are obviously okay with racism because they are religious bigots, even if they are Hispanic. https://t.co/aoM30AhA5s — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 25, 2020

Imagine presenting yourself as a uniter and then claiming that blame for Trump’s success with Latino voters is on these dumb homophobic evangelical Mexicans. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 25, 2020

The arrogance. The racism. No wonder Miami-Dade and the RGV shifted R. — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 25, 2020

So typical of Obama – and any Democrat, really – to throw minorities who choose not to fall in line under the bus by labeling them bigots. #Unity #Coexist https://t.co/PHkZdLp6MO — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) November 25, 2020

Let me be clear: There is literally no proof whatsoever that @BarackObama‘s bigoted statement about Hispanic voters today is correct. Will anyone, anywhere, call him on it? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 25, 2020

Democrats who want to win Hispanic votes in the future should openly distance themselves from Obama’s blatantly false claim, and make clear you do not share his bigoted opinion of religious Hispanics. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) November 25, 2020

If Hispanics keep trending toward the GOP, this kind of rhetoric is going to get really ugly, really fast. https://t.co/ljuWUj12OL — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) November 25, 2020

It’s already ugly.

And Democrats are gonna find themselves in the same boat that Barack Obama captained before Donald Trump got the GOP nomination. Because Barack Obama is ultimately toxic.

This is just a way of saying that people who voted for Trump believe The Very Bad Things and so it’s ok to not reexamine one’s political agenda. https://t.co/3eqJHFcmwu — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 25, 2020

Isn’t it nice that he gets to reassign his failures to someone else without any pushback about it? Historic, really. https://t.co/04KQodCOTs — Sarah (@mamaswati) November 25, 2020

The Left uplift and amplify him to their own detriment.

Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

Just when I thought my opinion of this man couldn’t get any lower. — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) November 25, 2020

For a minute there I had forgotten what it was like to be lectured by Obama. He’s still disappointed in me. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 25, 2020

