The American media has become so politically biased in favor of Democrats that they’re like a bad joke, yet they are the only ones who can’t see it.

This week on NBC News, Andrea Mitchell heaped praise on Biden’s choices for his team and actually said they are not going to be political.

Can you even imagine her saying something similar about Trump? Of course not, because it would never ever happen.

Watch the clip below:

If Biden is installed as president, get ready for four years of media coverage just like this.

It will be the exact opposite of the way they covered Trump.

People reacted to Andrea Mitchell on Twitter:

Our media is not made up of journalists and reporters.

They are operatives for the Democrat party who pretend to be journalists on TV.

