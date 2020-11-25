https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/beyond-parody-nbcs-andrea-mitchell-says-bidens-team-not-going-political-video/

The American media has become so politically biased in favor of Democrats that they’re like a bad joke, yet they are the only ones who can’t see it.

This week on NBC News, Andrea Mitchell heaped praise on Biden’s choices for his team and actually said they are not going to be political.

Can you even imagine her saying something similar about Trump? Of course not, because it would never ever happen.

Watch the clip below:

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell cheers the Biden administration being “a big change” from the Trump team because they are “not going to be political” pic.twitter.com/rDDoioai47 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2020

If Biden is installed as president, get ready for four years of media coverage just like this.

It will be the exact opposite of the way they covered Trump.

People reacted to Andrea Mitchell on Twitter:

The Left considers its political program to be scientific and therefore beyond the realm of public debate. According to this view, everything becomes more political—e.g., running shoes, chicken sandwiches, etc.—except for politics, which is depoliticized and entrusted to experts. https://t.co/fRmi9PCIfY — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 24, 2020

By “not political” she means “they agree with me.” — Steve Adams (@SteveAdams54) November 24, 2020

“Not political” as in agreement with the Left and the media. — Robert Young (@rkyoung70) November 24, 2020

The media is broken. There is no difference between Andrea Mitchell and a spokesperson for the the DNC. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 24, 2020

Not political? His entire cabinet consists of DC “swamp monsters”! — Andrew Stukey (@natenoledawg) November 24, 2020

Our media is not made up of journalists and reporters.

They are operatives for the Democrat party who pretend to be journalists on TV.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

