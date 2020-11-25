https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/justice-department-doj-investigation/2020/11/25/id/998743

Joe Biden, in an interview on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” that aired Tuesday night, said that he won’t “use the Justice Department” in the same way that President Donald Trump does.

When asked whether he plans to push for an investigation into Trump, Biden said: “I will not do what this president does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happened. I’m focused on getting the American public back at a place where they have some certainty, some surety, some knowledge that they can make it. That’s my focus.”

He also told Holt that he “was confident we were going to win this election … after 30 lawsuits were thrown out in rapid succession, I was convinced it was just a matter of time, and was going to happen.”

Biden added, “That’s why I decided to just to move on as if I were the nominee and do the business I would do within my power from the day the election occurred.”

