Joe Biden’s pick for National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan already has more red flags than a communist parade.

Sullivan previously served as an adviser for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and worked as Deputy Chief of Staff to Hillary when she served as Secretary of State.

Sullivan has appeared on China State TV in the past to criticize President Trump, and in a 2017 lecture he argued that we should support China’s rise economically as a way to improve relations between our two countries. Biden has denied the economic threat that China poses to the U.S.

Sullivan also helped negotiate the disastrous Iran Nuclear deal, and played a large role in shaping the Obama administration’s policies in Syria and Libya. Libya would become a failed state not long after the failed intervention there. Obama himself said his failure to plan after the death of Moammar Gadhafi was his biggest mistake.

As for policy in Syria, one of Sullivan’s emails to Hillary Clinton takes the logic of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” to an absurd extreme and he refers to Al-Qaeda as an ally.

In an email to Hillary on February 12, 2012, Sullivan begins the email “See last item – AQ [Al-Qaeda] is on our side in Syria.”

The email contained a spot report on activity in Syria, with the last item reading: “AL-ZAWAHIRI URGES MUSLIM SUPPORT FOR OPPOSITION (U) Al-Qaida leader al-Zawahiri called on Muslims in Turkey and the Middle East to aid rebel forces in their fight against supporters of Syrian President Assad in an interne video recording. Al-Zawahiri also urged the Syrian people not to rely on the AL, Turkey, or the United States for assistance.euters).

His supposed logic here is that because America had backed rebel groups fighting Assad in the Syrian Civil War, and Al-Qaeda was also fighting against Assad, that they’re “on our side.”

The other two people Biden chose to lead his foreign policy team are Antony Blinken and Linda Thomas-Greenfield. All three are alumni of the Obama administration.

