https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-urges-americans-to-forgo-family-traditions-on-thanksgiving-to-fight-covid-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden—who has widely been declared president-elect by mainstream media—urged Americans on the eve of Thanksgiving Day to “forgo family traditions” as part of the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

What are the details?

“This year we are asking Americans to forgo so many of the traditions that we’ve long made this holiday,” Biden said, in an address where he called on people to pass on large gatherings with extended family, according to the New York Post.

Biden explained that he and his wife, Jill, would be celebrating at home in Delaware with their daughter and son-in-law, and that “the rest of the family will be doing the same thing in small groups.”

“I know how hard it is to forgo family traditions,” he continued. “But it is very important. Our country’s in the middle of a dramatic spike in cases. We are now averaging 160,000 new cases a day.”

He went on to say that “it’s literally our patriotic duty as Americans” to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, saying, “It means wearing a mask, keeping social distance, limiting the size of any group we’re in until we have a vaccine.”

Biden added that “the federal government can’t do this alone. Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can do to slow the virus. Every decision we make matters.”

What about members of Biden’s own party?

Fox News reported that Biden also called for unity, telling American that “we’re all in this together.” But, as the outlet noted, “his plea comes as his fellow Democrats continue getting busted for breaking the same rules that they continue to preach.”

Biden has not addressed the difficulties members of his party have had in following their own rules when it comes to COVID-19.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was accused of hypocrisy earlier in the week after he let it slip that he planned to invite his 89-year-old mother to Thanksgiving dinner, after telling his constituents for weeks to skip family gatherings. Following public backlash, the mayor changed his plans, according to an aide.

On the same day as Biden’s pre-Thanksgiving speech, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) was caught hopping on a flight to see family, roughly 30 minutes after warning folks via Twitter to “avoid travel” for the holiday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) are also on the list of Democratic politicians who have hit the headlines for flouting coronavirus restrictions.

Regardless of the numerous instances of hypocrisy from leaders, the U.S. is seeing a rise in COVID-19 that is expected to worsen into the holiday season.

