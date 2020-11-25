https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-jerusalem-nationalsecurity-2020/2020/11/25/id/998842

Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security adviser appointee, in 2017 criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Sullivan made the comments during an interview with CGTN, a media company based in Beijing and owned by China Central Television, a state-owned broadcaster.

Trump in December of 2017 announced the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel along with plans to move the U.S. Embassy there.

Sullivan called the move ”a political decision, not a foreign policy decision.”

”This was about Trump and his supporters. It was not about moving the peace process forward,” he said.

”It’s hard to find a good argument for this decision with respect to advancing the cause of peace in the Middle East.”

Sullivan, a vocal critic of Trump’s foreign policy, played a key role as policy adviser to the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton in the 2008 Democratic primaries and the 2016 elections and to Barack Obama in the 2008 general election.

Several news outlets have called the race for Biden. Newsmax has not announced a winner, citing close races in several battleground states, recounts, and legal challenges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

