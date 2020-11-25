https://www.oann.com/brazil-regulator-approves-boeings-737-max-for-return-to-service/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazil-regulator-approves-boeings-737-max-for-return-to-service

FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing facilities at Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, U.S. November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

November 25, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian aviation regulator ANAC has approved the return to service of Boeing Co’s 737-MAX airplane, it said in a stetement on Wednesday.

The regulator said Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, the only airline to operate the model in Brazil, is currently implementing the required measures to allow the plane to fly again.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marcelo Rochabrun)

